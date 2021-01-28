According to “Spiegel” information, the federal government is planning an entry ban from countries with a high spread of Corona mutants. A template for a corresponding regulation is currently being coordinated between the departments, reported the “Spiegel” on Wednesday evening on its online platform. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of the Interior confirmed to the German Press Agency that a corresponding decision is currently being voted on.

Great Britain had already introduced further travel restrictions on Wednesday, but the federal government was apparently still too hot. Travel restrictions were discussed at the cabinet meeting, but nothing has yet been decided. According to Vice-Government Spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, they want to wait for the further vote in Europe.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) has meanwhile already finished a whole list of measures, including “drastic” ones, as he himself says, as well as travel bans and border closings.

Seehofer’s catalog goes back to the most recent decision of the EU summit. There the heads of state and government were confronted with the new threat from corona mutations. They spread faster, some seem more dangerous than the original forms. They are apparently at least partly responsible for the dramatic outbreaks in Ireland, Great Britain and Portugal.

The video summit decided to stop the virus from traveling. All “unnecessary” trips in and outside Europe should be avoided. The group did not want to close borders. The bad experience from the spring lockdown put many off: truck traffic jams, sluggish supply chains, families torn apart, problems for cross-border commuters.

In addition, there is the difficulty of finding objectively and legally plausible delimitations for a travel ban. Are you only blocking yourself against countries like Great Britain, South Africa and Brazil, from which the more threatening mutations originate? Or should a vacation stop apply to all high-incidence states that the Robert Koch Institute lists?

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Easter holiday is already causing headaches for many in the government, because short trips over the holidays caused the number of infections to rise last year. In theory, strict regulations already apply to travelers, especially in air traffic.

But in practice, test and quarantine rules are apparently interpreted generously; Seehofer recently accused airlines of not taking their testing requirements exactly. The monitoring of quarantine obligations often fails due to the overload of the health authorities. Significantly more controls at the borders – whether at the airport or at the former barrier – are therefore among the measures discussed.

Belgium took a drastic step to draw the consequences from all this. As of Wednesday, all unnecessary trips into and out of the country are prohibited. This initially applies until March 1st regardless of the means of transport. There will be controls at ports, airports, road and rail links alike. Study, job or funeral are valid reasons.

Belgium is much smaller than Germany. But as a European transit country with land and sea borders in all directions, both are definitely comparable.

How many are still traveling?

Over Christmas 50,000 people flew to the Canary Islands or Maldives every day, angry Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the weekend. It is hardly surprising that the Canary Islands were popular as a haven over the holidays: they were only classified as a risk area on December 20. At this point, many holidaymakers had already booked their trip or were already on their way.

But it is also certain that the number of flights has fallen drastically. Lufthansa carried 90 percent fewer passengers in December than at the same time in the previous year. In Berlin, the airline currently offers an average of around 30 flight connections a day, 80 percent less than a year earlier.

At Easyjet, a spokeswoman said that the flight plan was constantly being checked in order to bring it into line with travel restrictions and demand: “We have therefore scaled back our European program very significantly.”

“We saw in the spring that the infection rate was mainly driven by people returning from traveling,” said Kai Nagel from the TU Berlin. The infection process could be depicted much better in modeling when introductions were included. Virologist Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charité told the “Tagesthemen” that introductions are all the more important the better the infection process in the country is controlled.

He assumes that the new mutants are just being introduced. In this respect, it makes sense to restrict tourist air traffic. It always helps to reduce disease imports, says Nagel. The variants B117 and B1351, which have meanwhile been found in several places in Germany, would not have been stopped in his estimation even with travel restrictions ordered earlier: “We cannot intercept everyone.”

Travel bans despite effective vaccines?

In December, the virus variant B1351 was detected for the first time in South Africa, which cannot be neutralized in the laboratory with various antibodies against the original variant of Sars-CoV-2, report South African researchers in a study that has not yet been assessed. Since the vaccines used so far in Germany are based on the original form of a virus protein, it is questionable whether they will effectively protect against the South African variant.

There could also be other new variants with so-called “escape mutations” against which the previous vaccinations do not help. In such cases, travel restrictions may be necessary.

At the Czech-German border crossing in Folmava, a sign points in the direction of the test center, where commuters … Photo: Slavomír Kubeš / CTK / dpa

What economic consequences would more travel restrictions have?

The German economy sees further travel restrictions with horror. German mechanical engineers fear that fitters or service technicians will no longer be able to drive or fly to customers if border controls are tightened and air traffic is restricted.

“The fight against the corona pandemic is increasingly being carried out at the back of the economy, without the sensibility of the measures being evident in any case,” criticized Thilo Brodtmann, General Manager of the Association of German Mechanical and Plant Engineering, on Wednesday.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Sie hier in unserem Newsblog. Über die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlin halten wir Sie an dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden.]

Further tightening is a nightmare for the freight forwarding industry. “The stress that can be placed on the people employed in logistics was shown in a dramatic way by the kilometer and day-long traffic jams in southern England during the Christmas days of last year,” said Frank Huster, the general manager of the Federal Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics (DSLV) Daily mirror.

The inclusion of goods traffic in the Corona immigration regulation could “seriously endanger” supply chains and “significantly impede the flow of goods between countries” if there are more and more areas in which one of the contagious virus variants is spread. Huster believes that truck drivers who sit in their cabs most of the time are practically no risk: the drivers work largely isolated from other people.