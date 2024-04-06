Mexico and Ecuador have been involved in a major scandal after the governor Daniel Noboa would violate the article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1964.

According to the information, the Noboa government interrupted the Embassy of Mexico based in Ecuador to arrest former Vice President Jorge Glass, who has an arrest warrant against him for the crime of embezzlement.

The academic internationalist from the Autonomous University of Puebla, Gerardo Rodríguez Lara, explained that article 22 of the Vienna Convention says that “the mission premises are unforgettable. “The agents of the receiving State may not enter them without the consent of the head of the mission.”

That is why, through social networks, the secretariat of the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Alicia Bárcena, announced on breaking of diplomatic relations between Mexico and Ecuador.

Given this situation, many have come to question whether Ecuadorian citizens will require a visa to enter Mexico, in addition to the passport, which is why here at Debate we clarify what is needed for them to legally arrive in Aztec territory.

As of today, Saturday, April 6, 2024, all citizens of Ecuadorian origin who have diplomatic or official passports do not need to present a visa to enter Mexico.

It is important to emphasize that all citizens from Ecuador who access the Mexican Republic without a visa only have permission to stay in the country for a maximum of 90 days and are not allowed to carry out paid activities, that is, it is not possible to stay work.

However, and according to the statement from the Mexican Embassy in Ecuador in 2022, for Ecuadorians who only have an ordinary passport, the visa requirement will continue to be required when entering Mexico.

For this reason, it is very important that if you do not have the mexican visa Avoid buying plane flights or making hotel reservations.