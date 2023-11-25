Deyvis Orosco set a date for his marriage with Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid. The ‘Bomboncito de la Cumbia’ and the heiress of Jessica Newton will unite their lives this year December 21as the artist announced via Instagram in a video full of photos of both, but another clip that also left the couple’s followers intrigued was a boomerang hung by the son of Johnny Oroscowith which she responds to the possibility of having another child.

Do Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez want to have another child?

Deyvis He is one of the public figures of local entertainment who use the ‘question box’ offered by the social network Instagram. Users can use it to get their followers to ask them anything and it is up to the creator to answer or not. In this case, the cumbiambero answered a few questions, among them: “Do you plan to have another baby?“

Deyvis and Cassandra on their son’s birthday. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

Deyvis neither denied nor affirmed the possibilitybut he tagged cassandra And wrote: “There they talk to you, my love“, while moving her hands. At this, Cassandra not only saw the story, but she was encouraged to repost it and post some stickers of smiling babies. In this way, it follows that They left open the possibility of having another child.

Will Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez get married?

Yeah. The couple has already announced that, after two proposals, they will get married shortly before this Christmas.

How did Deyvis Orosco and Cassandra Sánchez meet?

On December 10, 2018, Cassandra Sanchez He surprised everyone by announcing his relationship with Deyvis Orosco with a romantic publication on his Instagram account, in which one could read: “While I wait for the boarding call for my flight to Thailand, I can’t take my smile off thinking about the nice weekend we spent together laughing, enjoying and talking about the dreams and goals we have. You know how proud I am of you and everything that is coming. I’m going to miss you, my love, see you in a few days. I love you, Deyvis Orosco”he finished.

Deivis and Cassandra will get married on December 21. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/broadcast

Later, Orosco revealed that they met during a book signing: “It was from a friend we had in common and it happened (…). What I want is to be happy, I believe that each person has to seek their happiness“, he claimed.

