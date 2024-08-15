Home World

Sam Elias Moss

Do days have colors? On social media, people share how they perceive the days of the week © Left: Instagram / stillchris; Right: Montage, BuzzFeed DE

In a video, Instagrammer “stillchris” wonders about a question: “What color do you see Monday as?” Why days have colors for some people.

Some see weekdays from left to right, others see them in Minion Memes. So far, so normal. But colors and shapes? The Instagram user stillchris in a viral video:

In the comments you can find many opinions about the different days of the week and their colors:

Tuesday is a nasty yellow. Think about it.

When different senses are perceived together, this is called synesthesia. According to some estimates, around 5% of people are affected. Synesthesia is not a bad thing in itself and can vary greatly in its severity. It can go so far that some people have the feeling of tasting sounds.

The phenomenon has not yet been fully researched. There are various neuronal peculiarities that are suspected to be the cause of synesthesia. They are said to ensure that different areas of the brain are activated together.

Grapheme-color synesthesia, which combines numbers and colors, is particularly common. Could this be a reason for the colored days of the week?

We notice that we associate colors and flavors with things like gummy bears. In blind tastings, many people have difficulty identifying the right variety. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Not every connection makes us a synesthete, because of course there are also very simple associations that we have learned, connections that seem logical. For example, many people agree on a day of the week:

Monday is red.

Monday is red flag.

