The philosopher of science Karl Popper established a simple criterion to test the validity of a scientific theory: that it be possible to verify it observationally. Although in some aspects of modern science this premise may be considered too strict, in others it is all we have and the ultimate reason we build scientific instrumentation. In astrophysics, being able to observe the nature of reality requires setting up large facilities on Earth or launching space telescopes.

If we allow ourselves to be carried away by emotion for a moment, one of the most beautiful objectives for which we have sent a telescope as large as the James Webb (JWST) is to be able to see the formation of the first stars in the universe. And for those who are not yet clear, the stars have not always been there, they had to be made, like chickpeas.

We called the first stars population III since we realized long ago that they had to form early, that they could be very massive, and that they had to be made of the pristine composition gas of the early universe. What this means is that they couldn’t have anything on the periodic table beyond the fundamentals: hydrogen and helium, which are the elements that don’t form inside stars. We could have called them what they really were: the first stars that brought light to the cosmos, but other than being long, it was nice, so they stuck with population III stars.

The first stars formed like all the others, in immense clouds of gas due to the effect of gravity and could be as large as hundreds, even thousands of times more massive than the Sun. But in order to see them and thus test our scientific theories we have to look back in time. What is the problem then? If they were big and shiny, why haven’t we found them yet?

One of the main reasons is that being so large they must have lived for a short time, extinguishing their nuclear fusion fuel very quickly and exploding as supernovae in a few million years. And the second and main reason is that we did not have the instrumentation that allowed us to see them in the young universe because to find them, among other things, the “James Webb” was built. In fact, at the beginning of this year two teams reported, not the definitive detection, but evidence of the possible existence of these first stars in the halo of a remote massive galaxy and in one little galaxy that it could be composed of stars that were born early in the cosmos, although this is still not entirely clear because they could be other things as well.

But while the first stars are hard to find, their existence is broadly not in question. The ones that are most controversial are the dark stars, also candidates to be the first but with certain differences. Let’s see it.

All stars get their energy from nuclear fusion. Inside, there are such high temperatures and matter is at such great pressures that the atoms can melt, releasing the necessary energy so that they do not collapse in on themselves due to the effect of gravity, or releasing too much energy and breaking, which could happen to them first.

In the dark stars the idea is the same, but adding only one additional ingredient and that is what makes them very different. The key is that, hypothetically, they could have formed early on when the universe was very dense and contained a small but sufficient amount of dark matter in the form of WIMPs (weakly interacting massive particles), one of the most promising dark matter candidates, although axions and more exotic candidates such as sterile neutrons and supersymmetric particles exist.

One of the properties of these hypothetical particles called WIMPs is that they can annihilate each other, look human, and in the process produce pure energy. That is the trick to keep gravity at bay in these stars, they would have enough of these particles for the external pressure to provide their annihilation without the need for nuclear fusion. Although just 0.1 percent of the star’s total mass would be in the form of WIMPS, it would already be enough to keep the dark star shining for millions of years.

Dark stars to exist need WIMPS to annihilate each other, and that is only possible in the early universe when they had to share small spaces because spacetime itself was still being made.

These stars are different, they would not be compact but rather sparse, cool (10,000 K) and bright giant versions of “normal” stars. They would be so swollen that they could be as large as twice the orbit of Jupiter, or 10 times the orbit of Earth in the solar system. And they could also have 10 million times the mass of the Sun. They would be relatively cold and extremely bright, a combination that is difficult to explain with other types of objects.

Recently, they have been identified by the JWST three galaxies candidates to have a large redshift and that have been interpreted as possible supermassive dark stars. We will have to wait for more data on both the largest and the smallest. Right now, the most likely candidate for a dark matter WIMP is a particle called a neutralino. The neutralino is one of the particles whose existence is predicted by the theory of supersymmetry and which tries to unite the four natural forces under a single paradigm.

