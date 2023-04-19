Between May 20 and June 11, the FIFA U20 World Cup 2023a contest that was going to be held in the first place in Indonesia, but finally it will be in the Argentine Republic, which in this way will say present for being the host, since in the first instance it had not qualified due to its poor performance in the South American of the category.
“We have toured six venues and are in the process of selecting four of those six venues. We are reviewing the information of what we were able to find out in these five days of visit, and in this way we will be able to finish determining the match schedule and assign the venues for the contest.”affirmed Jaime Yerza González, director of FIFA competitions, but what many wonder beyond the venue is whether many of the figures will be able to be present.
The same representative of FIFA confirmed that the clubs do NOT have any obligation to transfer players for the competition: “To clear up all kinds of doubts, the Under 20 World Cup is not included in the FIFA calendars, so there is no obligation on the part of the clubs to give up their players ”, said González himself.
The only competition that has absolute power over the players is the Senior World Cup: This means that the clubs only have the obligation to release the players for the greatest event in world football, a tournament that takes place for four years.
Beyond not being obliged, they affirm that they are optimistic for the institutions to give up their respective footballers called up: “As you know, the AFA will contact the clubs to request good faith, those footballers who want to call. Many teams in Europe will have finished their Tournaments, or are in the process of finishing it. For this reason the championship is held on these dates “Gonzalez finished.
In Argentina they appeal to the good faith of Manchester United to give up Alejandro Garnacho, who could not be in the South American; same situation for the selection of Brazil, what could count on Endrick (Palmeiras), and Colombia with the case of Jhon Jader Durán (astonville) and Yasser Asprilla (Watford).
