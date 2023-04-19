“The clubs are NOT obliged to YIELD their players for the Under 20 World Cup. AFA will get in touch to request good faith. Many teams in Europe will be in the process of finishing their tournaments, that is why it is done on this date”.

Jaime Yerza, Director of Compet. of FIFA. pic.twitter.com/RUsZkLaEvU

—Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) April 17, 2023