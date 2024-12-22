Why don’t the Christmas lights work? Unfortunately, if a string of lights on your tree breaks, the best option is usually to replace it. It is quite difficult to find the bulb that causes the problem. However, this is a good time to study the difference between series and parallel circuits.

A simple circuit

The simplest circuit you can create uses only a battery and a light bulb. In a fun activity, you can give a person a wire, a battery, and a light bulb. Ask the person to make the light shine. You might get it to work, but it can still cause some problems for people.

To make the LED shine, you need a complete circuit. There has to be a path for the current to leave one end of the battery, pass through the bulb filament, and then return to the battery. This is how it works:

A simple circuit with a battery and a light bulb. Rhett Allain

When current passes through the filament, it becomes very hot. Super hot things glow, that’s all the spotlight does. But why the glass on the outside? It is to keep air away from the hot filament. With air in contact with the filament, it would burn.

If you remove any of the parts from the complete circuit, there will be no current and no incandescent bulb.

lights in series

Now you want to connect two LEDs to the battery. Here’s one way to do it:

A circuit with two bulbs connected in series. Rhett Allain

In this case, the current only follows one path; It passes through the first focus and also through the second. If you remove any part of this circuit (like removing a light bulb), everything turns off. If you want, you can make a similar circuit with 10 or 20 small LEDs. You just have to connect them all in line so that the same current passes through each one. This is a series connection.

Lights in parallel

There is another way to connect two LEDs. Check it out.