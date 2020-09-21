Numerous dealers online offer apricot kernels for sale. The reason: They should help against cancer. Experts are now speaking clearly.

Apricot kernels supposedly against cancer help.

supposedly against help. Many dealers on the Internet offer apricot kernels as a supposed miracle cure.

Experts comment on the myth.

Kassel – It is sunny yellow to orange, its skin is soft and velvety and in the best case it tastes really fruity and summery: the apricot. Not only does it taste delicious, the fruit is also very healthy thanks to the high vitamin C content.

Apricots are also rich in beta-carotene, which is said to strengthen eyesight and ensure soft skin. Beta-carotene also protects the skin from UV rays.

Apricot kernels help against cancer? A dangerous myth

Countless shops and websites on the Internet also offer the seeds of the stone fruit, the Apricot kernels, on. The kernels are not only offered there as a snack, but also as a remedy against them Cancer is a common disease sold. Is there something to this promise or is it just a myth?

Apricot kernels contain amygdalin. Amygdalin is a glycoside that is made up by splitting Prussic acid can form. This happens, for example, during digestion. It also occurs naturally in the pits of peaches or plums. In addition, raw bitter almonds have a high concentration. Behind the belief that Apricot Kernels Cancer can heal, there is the assumption that the resulting hydrogen cyanide primarily damages cancer cells.

Apricot kernels as a miracle cure for cancer? Experts advise against consumption

However, scientists advise against consumption. To date there is no scientific evidence that Apricot kernels actually have a cancer-curing or preventive effect. The Federal Institute for Risk Assessment writes about the cancer– Promise of some providers: “This statement is misleading because the effect has not been scientifically proven. Funds that are used to treat cancer must go through a drug approval process. “

# Hydrocyanic acid in bitter apricot kernels: Although there is a lack of scientific evidence, dubious online retailers promise cure with bitter apricot kernels. Products with hydrogen cyanide levels well above the maximum level are often offered.https://t.co/ufTupshAZh pic.twitter.com/FhJeJ0mrUc – BVL (@BVL_Bund) July 31, 2020

Three years ago the EU set a maximum level for Prussic acid in Apricot kernelsthat are sold to end users. Despite this guideline, many kernels with a significantly higher hydrogen cyanide content are still being put into circulation. In 2019 alone, eleven such cases were reported via the European Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF).

Cancer myth apricot kernels: traders work with tricks

“What is particularly explosive here is that some retailers are unsuitable for human consumption Apricot kernels declare them as seeds in online trading and try to circumvent food law regulations. In one specific case, the maximum permitted hydrogen cyanide level was exceeded by up to 90 times, ”it says from Federal Office of Consumer Protection and Food Safety.

Many online retailers are aware of this fact and indicate the situation in the small print. For example, it says at the bottom of a provider’s website: “For legal reasons, we would like to point out that the bitter Apricot kernels a further processing product and are in no way intended for raw consumption. “And further:” For this reason, they are not suitable for direct human consumption, but are used exclusively for industrial food processing. “

Cancer: The prussic acid in the apricot kernels threatens serious poisoning

Apricot kernels however, are not only ineffective against Cancersconsumption can also have serious consequences for humans. So can the arising in the body Prussic acid lead to severe acute poisoning with symptoms such as headache, nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath. In high doses, even death from respiratory paralysis can occur.

“Even eating less bitter apricot or almond kernels can cause symptoms of poisoning,” warns the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment. Adults shouldn’t have more than two bitter ones Apricot kernels per day – as a precaution, however, it is best to do without it completely.

