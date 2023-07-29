On a normal work day, neuroscientist Michael Brecht walks into his laboratory at the Humboldt University in Berlin, puts on his lab coat, and tickles his rats. It’s fun work—especially for the rats—but it’s also serious. Brecht leads a research team that aims to identify the part of the brain responsible for laughter and play. This would be located in the periaqueductal gray matter, a group of neurons located around the midbrain, according to what he published this week Magazine Neuron.

It’s the same area of ​​the brain that controls sounds and the fight-or-flight response (which is also activated by physical play). “We know that vocalizations such as laughter are very important in the game,” explains Brecht by video call, “that’s why we search in that area.” When we play, laughter coordinates and directs the process. It serves as an acknowledgment of humorous intentionality. It makes the difference between a fight and a game; a chase and a pillapilla. It’s what turns a politically incorrect comment into a joke, the contextual backdrop that disarms a threat.

This also happens with rats. They laugh, in their own way. They emit 50 kilohertz ultrasonic vocalizations when they are playing or being tickled. But they only do it if they have some complicity with the scientists. For this reason, Brecht and his team needed a period of adaptation with the rodents, and only then did they begin to tickle their backs and stomachs with their fingers. They then measured their screams and their brain activity. And they found strong neural responses to both tickling and play in the lateral column of the periaqueductal grey.

The game as instinct

“We had already observed that some of the high-level structures of the sensory cortex were activated with play,” explains the scientist. “But in this new study, we opted to look at a more basic brain structure and found that even by inhibiting higher-level brain structures, animals can still play.” This would show that the game is a basic mechanism, that it is an instinct.

Humor is one of the least understood and studied animal behaviors, laments Brecht. “I think there has been a bias against studying it scientifically,” he states. “Most studies focus on understanding negative emotions such as depression, anxiety, pain… And I have nothing against it, but positive emotions are also an important part of life”, he reflects. That’s why he has insisted on tickling rats.

Play and humor are a trait common to many mammals. Dogs, meerkats and rats laugh. The apes do it. In fact, our laughter is supposed to be an evolution of the characteristic gasp that great apes make when playing. the psychologist Marina Davila-Ross, from the University of Portsmouth (UK), analyzed digital recordings of tickle-induced gasps from chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans and found that vocal similarities between species matched their evolutionary relationships. Chimpanzees and bonobos, our closest relatives, have the most human-like laugh.

Caleb Warren, co-director of the Humor Research Laboratory from the University of Colorado, has spent 15 years studying what makes things fun. And the conclusions that he has reached, with humans, are not very different from those that Brecht has compiled with rats. “People laugh at a violation of the status quo”, he points out in a videoconference. “When he perceives a transgression, but, at the same time, he thinks that it is innocuous, that it does not have important consequences,” she explains. Warren has developed this idea in the study Benign aggression: making immoral behavior funny.

This theory could help to understand concepts as abstract as the limits of black humor and political correctness. But also something much more basic and primitive like tickling. “They are a physical attack, but exercised in a way that does not hurt. And they come from a person you trust,” he explains. “Try tickling yourself: it doesn’t work, there is no threat. If a weird guy on the street walks up to you and tries to tickle you, that’s not fun either, it’s more disturbing. There is indeed transgression there, but it is not innocuous”.

Laughter, in this way, is understood as a primitive form of communication. “It’s one of the few sounds we use to communicate before we speak, other than crying and screaming,” Warren says. “It predates language in humans. And other animals laugh, but they have no verbal language. So it was probably communicating something very important.”

Brecht does not know if the noise made by rats could be considered a laugh, but it does have in common with this that it is an unmistakable sign of happiness. This fact could serve to verify the effectiveness of antidepressants in rodents, or to understand how stress can affect our mood. The ultrasonic laughter of rats can make us understand a lot about game mechanics and humor.

