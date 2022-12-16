Dnepropetrovsk region is completely de-energized. This was announced on Friday, December 17, by the head of the regional military administration, Valentin Reznichenko.

“The power industry is doing everything possible to stabilize it. Emergency recovery work may take longer than before. Too much damage,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Reznichenko explained that at present, the restored power in the network is enough for a minimum supply of power to critical infrastructure facilities. First of all, power engineers connect hospitals, sewage and pumping stations, water pipes and boiler houses.

Earlier that day, it was also reported that several regions of Ukraine were completely de-energized. Light and heating were lost in Kremenchug, Poltava region, Kharkov and Kirovograd region.

On December 16, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. The authorities and the media reported explosions in Kyiv, Kyiv, Ternopil and Kharkov regions.

At the same time, no comments were received from the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding the incidents in Ukraine or possible strikes on Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that Russia does not launch missile attacks on social facilities in Ukraine, all hit targets are related to military potential.

On the same day, the head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko said that about nine generation facilities and an electrical substation had been damaged in the country.

Russia continues to conduct a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made, among other things, against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

