Ukraine once again dominated the agenda in the first bilateral that the US president has with a European leader since the Dnipro massacre that occurred on Saturday. It was the first time that Mark Rutte had visited Biden’s White House, although he had done so before with Trump and Obama. He was invited, Biden clarified sarcastically, despite the fact that the Dutch team thrashed the American team during the World Cup. To which he replied, with the same humor, that it was the first time the fireplace had been lit in the Oval Office, a reminder of the energy crisis of the 1980s with Jimmy Carter.

Jokes aside, the death of at least 44 civilians in the Dnipro apartment building was soberly planned between the two presidents. “Those terrible images strengthen our resolve to further support Ukraine,” Rutte said. The Dutch prime minister was even more blunt in praising the role that the Biden government has played in this war. “I am convinced that history will write that if it had not been for his leadership, things would have been very different,” the Dutchman declared before the cameras.

Outraged by the still-warm corpses, both leaders have resolved that Putin has to pay for the crimes he is committing. “Let’s make sure he’s brought to court. It is crucial, “asked the Dutch prime minister. The White House considers him an important ally in its purpose of keeping NATO together, which is Biden’s great concern. “If we remain united, things will move in the direction of Ukraine,” he promised. He wasn’t talking about the Zelensky government winning the war against the Russian power, even though with every crime the US generals are calling loudly for Ukraine to be given the weapons it needs to win that war. Rather, Biden thinks of providing him with enough margin so that he has weight at the negotiating table and thus be able to wrest an acceptable compromise from Putin.

“Brutal Russian aggression”



In addition to discussing rampant support for Ukraine in the face of “brutal Russian aggression” and strengthening transatlantic security, there were other issues on the agenda. Both countries discuss cooperation in critical technology with China, particularly on the issue of semiconductors that the US wants to limit in the Asian giant so that it does not have access to computer chips with which to develop and maintain advanced military technology. “Together we are working to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open to the US and, frankly, to meet the challenges from China.” The need to ensure the continuity of the global supply chain, whose interruption due to the pandemic has put the economy in a precarious situation and has triggered inflation.

The two leaders will also share the co-chairmanship of the second virtual summit for democracy sponsored by Biden at the end of March, which also has Costa Rica, Korea and Zambia among its hosts, whom he has invited to sit at the main table to expand the reach of the summit beyond the big economies.