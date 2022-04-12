Home page politics

Of: Jennifer Battaglia

The Ukrainian city of Dnipro has both military and political importance. Here is a picture of a March 11 Russian airstrike on the city. © IMAGO/Darvik Maca Vojtech

In the Ukraine conflict, Russia is stepping up its attacks in the east of the country. A military expert explains how important the city of Dnipro could be.

Munich — In the Ukraine conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin now appears to be concentrating entirely on eastern Ukraine. Experts fear that a major attack on the areas in and around the Donetsk and Luhansk regions is imminent. There is concrete evidence of this: It was only on April 8 that satellite images recorded a long Russian military convoy east of Kharkiv.

The convoy is said to consist of several hundred vehicles, be around 13 kilometers long and be moving south. A military expert describes the strategic importance of the city of Dnipro, located a little further west of the route.

Ukraine conflict: Dnipro’s military and political importance

Australian ex-General Mich Ryan spoke out on Twitter on Monday (April 11). He emphasized that Dnipro has not only military but also political importance. With almost a million inhabitants, the city is the fourth largest in the entire Ukraine. It lies on the Dnieper River, which acts as a kind of natural barrier to the partially pro-Russian east of the country.

At the same time, Dnipro is an important industrial location and of great importance for the export of metal products to Ukraine. Machines, cars, food and chemicals are produced in the city, as Ryan writes in one of 23 tweets on the situation in the Ukraine conflict. In addition, the city is a regional transport hub: numerous railway tracks converge there, and Dnipro also has its own, larger airport.

According to media reports, it was badly damaged by Russian rocket attacks on Monday. According to nv regional head of administration Valentyn Resnichenko wrote on Telegram: “There is nothing left. (…) The airport itself and the infrastructure nearby were destroyed. And the rockets fly and fly.” Russia had already targeted the airport there in March. The repeated attack could be consistent with Ryan’s thesis that Dnipro is of particular importance in the struggle for the east of the country.

Ukraine conflict: Dnipro as a gateway to eastern Ukraine

The military expert assumes that Russia wants to gain “full territorial control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions”. The “ultimate goal” is to seize the entire area east of the city of Dnipro. According to nv and Focus Dnipro is the gateway to eastern Ukraine: Whoever controls Dnipro also controls access to the east of the country.

Military expert Ryan did not want to answer the question of whether the Russians could seize Dnipro with certainty. But if that is the case, as Ryan writes, “the momentum of the war” could change. Russia will do everything possible to achieve victory on the Eastern Front. After the troops withdrew from the north — and Ryan explicitly speaks of a “defeat” here — the soldiers would be under pressure from the Kremlin and would therefore “fight hard”. The military expert fears that there could be even greater losses, both on the part of soldiers and civilians. (jb)