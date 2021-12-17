ARC SYSTEM WORKS And Nexon have released two new trailers for DNF DUEL, coming up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

The first trailer will allow us to get acquainted with Crusader, one of the warriors in the game who will fight in the name of the deity Lemidios. The second trailer is dedicated to the HP system, which will be divided into two different colors. Here are some additional details:

Within the game there will be two different types of damage based on the attacks made: the “White damage“Which will be restored gradually if we are not hit by the opponent and the”Red damage”Which we will not be able to recover. Only by hitting the enemy until his HP is reduced to zero will we be able to win a fight.

Before leaving you to the trailers I remind you that from today until December 20th An exclusive Open Beta is available for consoles of DNF DUEL. You can find more details in our previous article. Good vision.

DNF DUEL – Crusader

HP system

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS, Nexon Street Gematsu, 2