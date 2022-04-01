Nexon and Neople studios, Arc System Works and Eighting have released a new one trailer Of DNF Duel within hours of the start of the second open beta for PS5 and PS4 which compares animations with their counterparts of Dungeon Fighter Onlinethe game on which the fighting game is based.

In the movie we see various characters, including the Berserker, the Inquisitor and the Dragon Knight, performing their most iconic moves both in DNF Duel and in the original Dungeon Fighter Online, an action MMORPG very popular in Asia.

As mentioned at the beginning, the new trailer arrives just a few hours after the start of the second free open beta on PS5 and PS4 of DNF Duel, which will take place from 04:00 Italian on Saturday 2 April until 23:00 on Monday 4 April. It is therefore an excellent opportunity to try the new Arc System Works fighting game firsthand before the launch scheduled for this summer.

Before leaving, we remind you that DNF Duel will be available for PS5, PS4 and PC (via Steam) starting from June 28, 2022. There is currently no open beta for PC. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the trailer starring Ghostblade.