Now that’s the fighting game DNF DUEL has a release date, the companies behind the game can return to commit to offering stability to the product ahead of its official debut. For this reason, from1 to the April 4ththere will be a new open beta test session of the game intended for PlayStation 4 And PlayStation 5.

A trailer, entitled New Challengerwhich puts the recently announced playable character in the spotlight again Ghostblade.

Before leaving you in the company of the new video, we remind you that the game will debut on PS4, PS5 And PC from the next June 28.

DNF DUEL – New Challenger Trailer

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu