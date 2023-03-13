Publisher Nexon and developers Neople, Arc System Works and Eighting have announced the roadmap for Season Pass Of DNF Duel, which will introduce new characters through various paid DLCs and more. The first to arrive will be Specterwhich will be made available along with new features during the summer of 2023.

The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which presents the character of Specter and offers us a taste of his katana-based moveset which you can view in the player below. Below are the details of the roadmap.

Summer 2023

New Specter character

awakening system

A new system yet to be unveiled

Autumn 2023

Winter 2023

New character

New Internship

2024

DNF Duel is currently available on PS5, PS4 and PC via Steam, while from April 20 it will also be available on Nintendo Switch. For the moment, the price of the Season Pass has not been announced.

It is a classic one-on-one fighting game with 3D graphics but 2D structure, spin-off of the action RPG Dungeon Fighter Online, a game that has been on the market in Korea since 2005 and is still widely played as free-to-play . If you want to know more about this fighting game we suggest you read our review of DNF Duel.