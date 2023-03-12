Nexon, Neople, ARC SYSTEM WORKS and eighting reveal to the public the planning of the contents of the Season Pass Of DNF DUELwhich will start this summer and continue until 2024. At the moment the identity of much of this content is still shrouded in mystery, but at least we know that everything will start with the release of the playable character Specterof which a trailer was proposed.

Let’s start with content planning:

Summer 2023

New character: Specter

New Awakening System

New System

Autumn 2023

Winter 2023

New character

New internship

2024

New character

New character

DNF DUEL is available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And pc Street Steamwhile a version Nintendo Switch is coming from April 20th. Below you can admire the trailer dedicated to Specter.

Source: Nexon, Neople, ARC SYSTEM WORKS, Eighting Street Gematsu