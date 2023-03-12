Nexon, Neople, ARC SYSTEM WORKS and eighting reveal to the public the planning of the contents of the Season Pass Of DNF DUELwhich will start this summer and continue until 2024. At the moment the identity of much of this content is still shrouded in mystery, but at least we know that everything will start with the release of the playable character Specterof which a trailer was proposed.
Let’s start with content planning:
Summer 2023
- New character: Specter
- New Awakening System
- New System
Autumn 2023
Winter 2023
- New character
- New internship
2024
- New character
- New character
DNF DUEL is available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4 And pc Street Steamwhile a version Nintendo Switch is coming from April 20th. Below you can admire the trailer dedicated to Specter.
Source: Nexon, Neople, ARC SYSTEM WORKS, Eighting Street Gematsu
