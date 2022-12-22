NEXON extension unveiled the release date for the version Nintendo Switch Of DNF DUEL, also announcing many other new features for the game. Born from the collaboration between ARC SYSTEM WORKS, Neople and eightingthe fighting game will be available on Switch starting next April 20, 2023. In addition, a will be released over the next year Season Pass for the game, which will include five additional characters including Specter.

But that is not all. Starting from today a new update will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC which will bring many balances to the game. Among the improvements made we find:

Battle Balance Update – Buffed over 100 skills.

– Buffed over 100 skills. Gauge System – Increased HP bar and Gauge bar for all characters.

– Increased HP bar and Gauge bar for all characters. awakening skills – Buffed these skills to make them even more exciting.

– Buffed these skills to make them even more exciting. Defense System – Improved evasive maneuvers. Using the Guard Cancel will now give us more benefits.

We leave you now with a trailer that highlights not only the contents of the update, but also all the news that will be released in the future for DNF DUEL. Good vision.

Source: NEXON extension Street Gematsu