Nexon announces that the next DLC of DNF DUELThe Monksthe next one will be launched March 14. This is the fourth of five additional characters added via the game's Season Pass, later Spectre, Brawler And Battle Mage.

DNF DUEL is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Let's see the Monks below in the new trailer.

DNF DUEL – Monk trailer

Source: Nexon Street Gematsu

Continue reading on Akiba Gamers

#DNF #DUEL #release #date #Monk #DLC