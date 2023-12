Neople, Eighting and ARC SYSTEM WORKS they announce that DNF DUEL will welcome its next DLC character this one December 18th. It’s about the Battle Magewith the voice of Nanami Yamashitathe third of the five DLCs planned for this Season Pass, after Spectre And Brawler.

DNF DUEL is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

DNF DUEL – Battle Mage trailer

Source: Neople Street Gematsu