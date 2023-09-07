Nexon and the developers Neople, eighting And ARC SYSTEM WORKS have unveiled the release date for Brawlers in DNF DUEL. The additional character will be available worldwide starting next year September 14th. It will be possible to buy it both individually for €6.99 that within the Season Pass from €19.99.

We leave you now with a new trailer dedicated to Brawler reminding you that DNF DUEL is currently available on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc. Good vision!

Source: Nexon Street Gematsu