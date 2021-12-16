DNF DUEL continues to be talked about thanks to the daily trailers, which try to better introduce us to the roster of characters offered by this fighting game which, we remind you, is based on the highly played Dungeon Fighter Online. The videos we show you today are dedicated to Vanguard and to Kunoichi.

DNF DUEL does not yet have a release date, while the confirmed gaming platforms to date are PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, And PC. Right on the two consoles Sony, from 17 to the December 20, it will be possible to take part in a session of open beta test.

Vanguard

Kunoichi

