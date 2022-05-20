Nexon, Neople, EightinAnd ARC SYSTEM WORKS have recently released a brand new trailer of the upcoming fighting game online DNF DUELin which the Practice Mode. What is it about? As the name indicates, it is a way to practice with the various characters through the two options Tutorial And Training.

Are you also looking forward to throwing yourself into this promising fighting game? Then bring a little more patience: the release of DNF DUEL is set for June 28 up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 And PC through Steam.

Source: Nexon, Neople, Eightin, ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu