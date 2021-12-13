The team formed by Nexon, Neople, ARC SYSTEM WORKS and Eighting revealed that an open beta test of the fighting game DNF DUEL is coming. This test session will be accessible on both PlayStation 4 than on PlayStation 5, and will run from 17 to the December 20.

With this it is then possible for us to understand with certainty that the game will see the light on PS4 And PS5, but according to what it communicated Nexon, also on PC. At the moment no other platforms have been revealed besides these.

In addition, the companies have also given us a brand new trailer dedicated to the characters of the game, which this time introduces us to the lethal. Hitman.

Source: Official site Street Gematsu