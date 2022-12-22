Nexon announced with a trailer there exit date of the version Nintendo Switch Of DNF Duel: the game will also be available on the Japanese hybrid console starting April 20, 2023. The Season Pass with its five extra characters is presented in the same video.

In the DNF Duel review we praised the immediacy of the combat system but at the same time its depth, the excellent gameplay balance and the amazing graphics: aspects that we hope to find on Switch.

At the same time as the game’s debut on the Nintendo platform, a large patch will be made available for balancing and optimizing various mechanics, as well as a Season Pass which will see the addition of five new characters.

Started a little quietly, in short, it seems that the DNF Duel project has not been shelved by Nexon, on the contrary there is the firm intention of enriching the game with new content and expanding its user base thanks to the launch on Switch.