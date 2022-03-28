Nexon and Neople studios, Arc System Works and Eighting have announced a new second open beta for PS5 and PS4 for the fighting game DNF Duel set for early next month. Specifically, you can try the game starting from 04:00 Italian on Saturday 2 April until 23:00 on Monday 4 April. To accompany the announcement a new trailer that reveals the presence of Ghostblade in the roster of fighters available at launch and that you can view in the player above.

For those who missed last December’s beta, this is an excellent opportunity to try DNF Duel before the launch scheduled for this summer. For the uninitiated, it is a classic one-on-one fighting game with 3D graphics but 2D structure, in development at the Neople and Arc System Works studios and a spin-off of the action RPG Dungeon Fighter Online, a game present since 2005 on the market in Korea and still widely played as free-to-play. If you want to know more, we recommend that you read our tried and tested DNF Duel beta released at the end of last year.

Before leaving, we remind you that DNF Duel will be available starting from June 28, 2022 for PS5, PS4 and PC. At the moment there seems to be no plans for an open beta on Steam as well.