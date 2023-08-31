Nexon, Neople, Eighting and ARC SYSTEM WORKS announce a new downloadable content for the fighting game DNF Duel. It’s about the character Brawlerswhich does not yet have a release date.

This is the second character (of five) contained in the second Season Pass. The first, Specterwas launched last July 12th. DNF DUEL is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steambelow we can see the new teaser.

DNF DUEL – Brawler teaser trailer

Source: Nexon via Gematsu