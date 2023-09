Nexon, Neople, ARC SYSTEM WORKS and Eighting have announced a new DLC character for DNF DUEL. It’s about Battle Magewith the voice of Namami Yamashita. The launch is scheduled for the month of December.

Below we can see her in action in her teaser trailer, remembering that DNF DUEL is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

DNF DUEL – Battle Mage teaser

Source: Nexon Street Gematsu