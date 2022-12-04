Nexon, Neople, ARC SYSTEM WORKS and eighting have announced a series of new arrivals for DNF DUELthe fighting game inspired by Dungeons & Fighters released last June on Playstation 4, Playstation 5 And pc through Steam.

To kick things off, it’s been revealed that a general balance patch is coming later this month, which will make the following changes:

Battle balancing – Buffs for more than 100 skills

– Buffs for more than 100 skills Gauge System – More HP and Guard Gauge for all characters

– More HP and Guard Gauge for all characters Awakening skill – Buffs for Awakening skills

– Buffs for Awakening skills Defense System – Updated evasion, more perks for Guard Cancels

As for the new content, however, it has been revealed that a DLC fighter will be added to the roster in the future: Specter.

To top it off, the companies have also announced a release Nintendo Switch of the game, whose debut is set for the spring 2023.

Below you can find trailers dedicated to these upcoming news!

Patch Balance

Specter

Nintendo Switch Announcement

Source: Nexon, Neople, ARC SYSTEM WORKS, eighting Street Gematsu