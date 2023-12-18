The Dutch economy is in a lot worse shape than was thought earlier this year. Both this year and next year, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) is counting on economic stagnation, while in June the regulator still assumed growth rates of 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent. Major setbacks in other countries affect the Netherlands as a trading country, according to the central bank's half-yearly estimate.
Economics editorial
Latest update:
2:05 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#DNB #economy #worse #shape #expected #growth #coming #years
Leave a Reply