Employers could raise wages even more, thinks Klaas Knot of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB). If they do, it can also help to limit the loss of purchasing power due to high energy prices. That’s what Knot said tonight News hour .

Knot said he had made a calculation that showed that wages could be raised by 5 to 7 percent. He emphasized that this is an average. It is not the case that companies in all sectors are doing equally well and that there is the same amount of space everywhere, some industries are actually suffering from the high energy prices. “But there are also sectors that have record profitability, such as trade and industry.”

DNB already published new economic forecasts at the beginning of this week. It showed that the labor market will remain extremely tight for the time being and that unemployment will rise only slightly. This means that the call for personnel remains in many sectors. DNB chief economist Olaf Sleijpen also believed that there is still room for additional wage increases in many sectors.

This does not mean, however, that employers must fully compensate for inflation with their wages. DNB has been warning for some time that automatic price compensation – something that trade unions, for example, would like – is not a good idea, because that could actually boost inflation even more. In that case there would be a so-called wage-price spiral, in which people are given considerably more to spend, start spending more and thus encourage companies to further increase their prices. For the time being, DNB does not yet have the impression that such a scenario is imminent.