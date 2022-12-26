Although the European Central Bank already raised interest rates by 2.5 percentage points this year to a level of 2 percent, the interest rate hikes from Frankfurt are far from over. President Klaas Knot of De Nederlandsche Bank warns against this in an interview in business newspaper Financial Times. According to Knot, the ECB is only just past the halfway point in tightening its monetary policy in the fight against inflation.

#DNB #president #Klaas #Knot #worried #recession #Worst