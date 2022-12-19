House prices will fall not only next year, but probably also the year after that. In a new report, De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) expects that homes will fall in value by more than 6 percent in two years, despite the fact that life is becoming more expensive.

According to the estimate, the average amount for which houses change hands falls by over 3 percent in both years. This means a major adjustment of the central bank’s expectations. In his last forecast in June, he assumed that house prices would continue to rise. Economists from Rabobank and ING also did not predict such a sharp fall in prices in recent estimates.

The main reason for the sharp fall in prices is the rise in mortgage interest rates. In the course of this year, that interest rate has risen by about 3 percentage points. As a result, people can borrow less money to buy a house. Six months ago, DNB had not foreseen that mortgage interest rates would rise so fast this year. Many people also have less money left over to invest in a new house as a result of higher energy prices and more expensive groceries.

Turning point

However, the forecast is surrounded by more uncertainty than usual. This is because the housing market seems to be around a tipping point at the moment. According to DNB, a change in general sentiment can simply act as a flywheel, causing prices to fall or rise temporarily more than currently anticipated.

DNB chief economist Olaf Sleijpen sees no immediate reason to worry in the forecast. According to him, the fact that the housing market is cooling down after years of price increases is ‘really desirable’. Furthermore, the central bank does not think that as many households will soon be under water with their mortgages as happened after the financial crisis.

The Netherlands is still struggling with a major housing shortage. According to Sleijpen, this deficit could be made up more slowly than hoped. Due to a combination of uncertainty in the housing market, higher interest rates and rising construction costs, it is currently more difficult to get construction projects off the ground. DNB believes that investments in new homes will come under pressure.

The recent ruling by the Council of State on the building exemption for nitrogen emissions is also expected to lead to a drop in the number of building permits next year, DNB predicts. Last month, the highest court ruled that construction projects will no longer be automatically allowed to temporarily emit nitrogen. This ruling threatens to delay many construction plans.

