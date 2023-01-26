The American crypto platform Coinbase has to pay a fine of 3.25 million euros in the Netherlands, reports supervisor De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) Thursday. Coinbase, a platform for traders of cryptocurrency such as bitcoin, was active in the Netherlands for almost two years without the necessary registrations with DNB.

The American Coinbase is one of the largest providers of crypto services worldwide, according to DNB. In the Netherlands, according to the regulator, the company had “a considerable number of customers”, but how many exactly has not been disclosed. In the eyes of the regulator, the crypto platform had a competitive advantage because the company did not pay any taxes due to the lack of registrations. Coinbase operated that way between November 2020 and August 2022. According to DNB, Coinbase always had the intention to request a registration. It was awarded in September 2022.

High risk of money laundering

Since May 2020, service providers in the crypto sector are required to register with DNB. Due to the anonymity of crypto services, there is a high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, according to the regulator. In the period in which Coinbase was active without registration, according to DNB, a large number of unusual transactions may have remained hidden from the investigative authorities. Last year, the crypto trading platform Binance also received a million-dollar fine from DNB for failing to register.

In the United States, where Coinbase is the most popular crypto platform, the company has to a $50 million fine (46 million euros) because it does too little to prevent money laundering. The company has not been doing well in the last year economically: since the beginning of 2022, Coinbase has lost more than 70 percent of its market value. The crypto platform laid off 1,150 employees last summer, nearly a fifth of its total. Recently became known that another 950 people will lose their jobs at Coinbase.