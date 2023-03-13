Dnata, the global operating aviation and travel services provider, has expanded its retail catering presence in Australia, after winning a multi-year contract with Bonza, the country’s youngest airline, to support its operations and services, including the airline’s 100 per cent Australian menu on demand.

dnata’s global experience and comprehensive solutions ensure the smooth implementation and delivery of the airline’s retail program across its operations. Dnata’s retail experts have worked with Ponza to select and develop a wide range of Australian products, including high-quality meals, beverages and snack items, helping the airline to provide a new approach to the in-flight experience and drive ancillary revenue.

Dnata Catering will support Ponza’s operations from a new facility near the airline’s base at Sunshine Coast Airport, the first facility of its kind at this constantly evolving airport. Dnata Catering currently operates 15 facilities in Australia, including the new center with a team of more than 3,000 highly trained professionals, providing in-flight catering and tailor-made retail services to more than 40 airlines in Australia.

Ponza operates as the only independent low-cost carrier in Australia, which launched operations in January 2023 from its main base at Sunshine Coast Airport and currently serves 17 routes in 13 locations across the country. dnata provides ground handling, freight, travel, catering and retail services at more than 130 airports in more than 30 countries across six continents.