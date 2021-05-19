One of the World’s Most Wanted Fugitives by Interpol is Antonio Angles, considered in a judicial sentence as the material author of the triple crime of the Alcàsser girls. As detailed in your file with the file 1993/9069, his trail was lost on March 23, 1993 in the bay of the port of Berlin (Ireland).

The events occurred in 1992, when Miriam García, Toñi Gómez and Desirée Hernández were kidnapped, raped and murdered. The case remains open in the Investigating Court number 6 of Alzira (Valencia).

Officially active search

Angles he would be 54 years old right now if he were alive, toAlthough investigators believe he died on the run. Despite this, His body has never been found, so the search continues officially active.

Due to this reason, all tracks are analyzed. The last has been advanced this Wednesday by the newspaper The Provinces, which states that a British citizen sent an email on 24 January to an official of the Ministry of Justice for provide information of police interest about the discovery of human limbs.

Certification

These remains were discovered about 170 kilometers from Dublin. Thus, the Alzira judge notified the parties of the cause of the investigation and one of the accusations stated that at the time “a specific verification had already been carried out and it is not the same person. “

According to the aforementioned media, it is has asked the court to request, in the event of doubts, “certification from the relevant unit of the National Police Force regarding the negative result of said DNA evidence check “.