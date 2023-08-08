Jose Maria Barraza, son of the national comedian ‘Chato’ Barraza, learned this Monday, August 7, that the DNA test he underwent to confirm if he was the father of his ex-partner Andrea Muñoz’s baby was positive. The news was released tonight during the show program ‘Magaly TV, la firme’.

In March 2023, Andrea Muñoz denounced José María Barraza before the Peruvian justice system for not giving him alimony for the child they have in common, questioning his paternity.

In addition, according to the version that Andrea gave a few months ago, José María would have led a “double life” because he discovered that he lived with another person while they were both in a relationship, that is, he was deceived.

This situation even occurred despite the fact that Andrea, on several occasions, explained that she had a sentimental relationship with the former vocalist of the salsa orchestra The Barrazas.

José María Barraza underwent a DNA test in June

In the month of June of this year, the ‘Magaly TV, la firme’ team spoke briefly with José María Barraza. On that occasion, the cousin of the singer “Tomate” Barraza was sure that the results of the DNA test could be negative.

Even when asked about this sensitive case, Barraza responded the following:

“Reporter from ‘Magaly TV, the firm’, have you come to comply with the court order to do the DNA test?”

‘Apple’ Barraza: “Yes, it was about time”.

