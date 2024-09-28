Dna test | “We don’t talk about those things”, said the mother before her death – Paavo Laine didn’t find out the truth until he was 91 years old

DNA test|Paavo Laine never met his father, but now enjoys spending time with his sister from Pori.

“I was already certain that I would never find out who my father is”, says the resident of Sastamala SpongeBob Wave.

He asked about it at the last meeting with his mother before her death.

“We don’t talk about those things”, was the mother’s answer.

The information seemed to be sealed forever, and Laine had time to turn 90 before hope was rekindled.