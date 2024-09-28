Saturday, September 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dna test | “We don’t talk about those things”, said the mother before her death – Paavo Laine didn’t find out the truth until he was 91 years old

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Dna test | “We don’t talk about those things”, said the mother before her death – Paavo Laine didn’t find out the truth until he was 91 years old
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Paavo Laine never met his father, but now enjoys spending time with his sister from Pori.

“I was already certain that I would never find out who my father is”, says the resident of Sastamala SpongeBob Wave.

He asked about it at the last meeting with his mother before her death.

“We don’t talk about those things”, was the mother’s answer.

The information seemed to be sealed forever, and Laine had time to turn 90 before hope was rekindled.

#Dna #test #dont #talk #mother #death #Paavo #Laine #didnt #find #truth #years

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]