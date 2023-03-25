Almost 200 years later, analysis of the German composer’s hair reveals that hepatitis B infection and a genetic predisposition to cirrhosis may have caused severe liver disease believed to be the probable cause of death.

The German composer Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) apparently had a genetic predisposition to cirrhosis of the liver. This is what a team of international researchers found that analyzed strands of the master musician’s hair preserved as souvenirs in public and private collections in Europe and the United States.

Since his death nearly 200 years ago, scientists have tried to piece together the medical history of one of the greatest exponents of Western classical music, offering a variety of possible explanations for his many health problems. Now, with advances in DNA technology, they have managed to shed light on what was behind his untimely death at the age of 56 in Vienna.

“We cannot say for sure what Beethoven died of, but at least we can now prove that there is a significant hereditary risk of liver cirrhosis and a hepatitis B virus infection,” said Johannes Krause of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology.

Contracted in the last months of Beethoven’s life, hepatitis B infection, combined with genetic predisposition and chronic alcohol consumption, may have led to severe liver disease considered the most likely cause of death, says the study published this Wednesday. fair (22/03) by Current Biology magazine.

Genome decoded based on five strands of hair

In search of clues about the health problems that plagued Beethoven, scientists were ready to carry out a genetic sequencing of the composer. For this, locks corresponding to the last seven years of his life were used.

Of the eight samples available, only five were considered “authentic with almost absolute certainty”, coming from the same European man. The authenticity of three other locks could not be proven. Previous tests on one of them suggested lead poisoning, but the new study concluded that the sample belonged to a woman.

After cleaning Beethoven’s hair, strand by strand, the scientists dissolved the strands in a solution and removed fragments of DNA, says Tristan James Alexander Begg, a biological anthropologist at the University of Cambridge and one of the authors of the study.

DNA test suggests extramarital relationship in Beethoven’s family

The research also led to a startling discovery: when testing the DNA of distant relatives of Beethoven who now live in Belgium, scientists discovered a discrepancy in the Y chromosomes that are passed down through the father’s side. The Y chromosomes of five tested men matched each other but did not match the composer’s.

“By combining DNA data and archival documents, we were able to identify a discrepancy between the legal and biological genealogies of Ludwig van Beethoven,” said genealogist Maarten Larmuseau of the Catholic University of Leuven.

This suggests that there was at least one illegitimate child in Beethoven’s direct paternal line in the generations before his birth. Or, in other words, a child born of an extramarital relationship in the composer’s family tree.

Begg of the University of Cambridge said it was not possible to rule out that Beethoven himself was illegitimate. “I’m not defending this thesis,” he emphasized. “I am simply saying that it is a possibility and that we should consider it.”

Uncertainties about causes of deafness remain

According to the University of Bonn, which also participated in the research, there are still many uncertainties about the musician’s health. Beethoven is known to have suffered progressive hearing loss between the ages of 25 and 29, becoming deaf in 1818. He also suffered from chronic gastrointestinal problems. The new study, however, failed to determine the causes of such health problems.

Beethoven-Haus, from Bonn, and other US institutions (Beethoven Center in San Jose, American Beethoven Society and FamilyTreeDNA) also participated in the study.