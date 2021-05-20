Spanish researchers are seeking to settle a dispute over the origins of the famous traveler Christopher Columbus after various theories in the past decades indicated that he hailed from Portugal or Spain and not Italy, as most researchers believe.

“We have no doubt (of its Italian origin), but we can present objective data that can … put an end to the chain of theories that exist,” Jose Antonio Llorente, a senior researcher on a DNA study conducted by the University of Granada, said in a videoconference on Wednesday.

Historians believe that Columbus was born in the Italian city of Genoa in 1451.

The university hosted a meeting of proponents of different theories about the birthplace of Columbus, including Spanish regions such as Valencia, Espinosa Dinares, Galicia and Mallorca, as well as the Portuguese region of Alentejo and elsewhere.

Alfonso Chanth, a history researcher and writer who believes that Columbus was born in Espinosa Dinares in central Spain, said that he hopes that this research will reach “a conclusion that united us in our common endeavor, which is to prove that Columbus was a nobleman from Spain and not a sailor from Genoa.”

In October, the final results of DNA testing of small samples believed to be from the remains of Columbus, his son Fernando and his brother Diego, will be published in October, after being analyzed in laboratories in Europe and the Americas.