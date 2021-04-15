Excavations in the Gallery of Statues, at the Atapuerca site (Burgos). Javier Trueba

Last year, a team of paleoanthropologists got into a time machine. For 40,000 years, the Neanderthals lived in the Gallery of Statues, in the Sierra de Atapuerca (Burgos), where animal bones, stone tools and even a toe of a member of the tribe were left. Later, the entrance to the cave collapsed, the cavity was sealed and the thousand-year-old drip of the stalactites covered the ground with a thick stone of mineral. Those scientists broke that slab and excavated for the first time in the same earth that the Neanderthals had trodden on. Their analysis today provides a surprising finding: the sediment still preserves the genetic material of those humans, which has made it possible to know who they were.

The discovery is “a new revolution” in the investigation of the remote past of humans, highlights José María Bermúdez de Castro, co-director of Atapuerca and co-author of the study, which is published today in Science. “It is almost like doing forensic criminology of prehistory,” he highlights.

Until now, only human DNA had been extracted from fossils, so that if there were no bones, sometimes the human species that inhabited each site could not be identified. The new technique makes it possible to take a pinch of soil of about 20 milligrams, recover from it the DNA of body fluids that fell to the floor of the caves thousands of years ago – blood, feces – and find characteristic mutations in it that identify what species they were its inhabitants, know their lineage and even their sex. The team has studied sediment from two caves in southern Siberia – Denisova and Chagyrskaya – and from the Burgos cavity.

The analysis identifies three individuals from two different eras that lived in the cave of Statues and reveals that 100.00 years ago, for unknown reasons, the Neanderthals that lived here were replaced by another group of the same species, but with a very genetic profile. different.

The oldest DNA found in the Burgos cave is from a male who lived about 110,000 years ago. Their ancestors dated back about 20,000 years in time and came from eastern Europe. The most superficial layers contain DNA from at least four women, the most recent from around 80,000 years ago. The genetic profile of these is very different, which indicates that they were from a different group.

“We don’t know where they came from or what happened, but we think the weather was key,” he explains. Benjamin Vernot, researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology and coordinator of the study. “At that time in Europe it was getting colder and colder; a new ice age was approaching. It is possible that the game disappeared with the change of climate and that the Neanderthals that depended on it died. Then the weather became more temperate again and another group of Neanderthals arrived who were probably very different in appearance [ya con los rasgos característicos de esta especie, como una gran corpulencia y el cerebro más grande de todas las especies humanas conocidas]”Explains Vernot. There is another more remote possibility: that the newcomers were in some way superior, either because of their intelligence, their social capacities or because of the type of lithic tools they wielded, and that they replaced the original group, adds the Max Planck researcher.

A scientist processes one of the analyzed sediment samples. Max Planck Institute

The genetic material shows that the two Neanderthal lineages of Atapuerca were separated by about 35,000 years of separate evolution, more or less the same as there is between a European and an Asian today. “It is as if we saw that in Spain the Spanish have completely disappeared and now it is populated by Australian aborigines,” explains Bermúdez de Castro. “I have always defended that the human occupation of Europe was made by waves of human groups that were replacing each other, sometimes completely, sometimes partially. This is what happened when the Homo sapiens came to Europe and is what we see now with Neanderthals. In fact the phenomenon continues to occur. 20,000 years ago the inhabitants of New York were totally different, Native Americans, while today a mixture of European, African and South American origins predominates. And we can be sure that within 1,000 years that same population will be very different from the current one ”, he highlights.

The three caves analyzed were very cold environments, ideal for preserving the fragile DNA

Vernot’s team has spent three years perfecting this new technique to rescue DNA from sediments, both mitochondrial, which only passes from mother to child, and nuclear, which contains more information and that until now had only been recovered from fossils.

The study published today confirms that the DNA in the soil of the Siberian caves matches that of the fossils found there. The application for the first time to the Atapuerca cavity – whose sediments span a period between 113,000 years and 70,000 years ago – confirms that it is feasible to find ancient genetic material in deposits where there are no fossils or where they are so small that DNA cannot be extracted. .

The three caves analyzed were very cold environments, ideal for preserving the fragile DNA. The team also attempted to recover genetic material from the Gran Dolina, the open-air site where remains of a much older human species, the Homo antecessor, but they were not successful, explains Bermúdez de Castro.

The geneticist Carles Lalueza-Fox believes that “this is a very valuable method.” “You can investigate, for example, the genetic diversity of a specific site and better understand the extinction process of Neanderthals [que desaparecieron para siempre hace 40.000 años]”, Explain. For the CSIC researcher it is clear that the way of excavating will change forever: “Before the excavated earth was thrown down the slope. From now on nothing is thrown away ”.

