In a research developed by scholars ofAlbert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, NY, DNA repair has been shown to protect most smokers from contracting a lung cancer.

To arrive at this new information, the researchers studied lung cells of smokers and non-smokers, trying to track down genetic mutations, and found that smokers tended to have more mutations, and there was no difference, compared to genetic mutations, between smokers. heavy smokers and more moderate smokers.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Nature.

DNA repair: does it play a significant role in tumor formation in smokers?

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, and there is a connection between this and cigarette smoking. Experts have long believed that chemical carcinogens in cigarette smoke are the cause of DNA mutation, and to accurately assess this insight, experts at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine have harnessed novel methodologies to track cell mutations in both smokers. than in non-smokers.

To bring the study to life, the researchers took lung and airway cell samples from 33 individuals, including: 12 adults without a history of smoking between the ages of 18 and 86; 2 non-smoking teenagers; 19 smokers, including 7 former and 12 current smokers aged 44 to 81 years.

Smokers said they smoked between one pack of cigarettes per year which equates to 20 cigarettes per day. The researchers observed that 14 of the 19 smokers were diagnosed with lung cancer along with one non-smoker.

To analyze the cells, the scientists used single cell multiple displacement amplification (SCMDA). They developed SCMDA to reduce sequencing errors and better identify mutations than other single-celled genome-wide sequencing methods. In the end, the team of experts found that human lung cell mutations accumulate with age and that smokers have more mutations than nonsmokers.

It is important to specify that, however, the scientists found no statistically significant numbers of mutations in cancer genes such as Notch1. This was not an unexpected result as DNA mutations occur randomly and because only three to eight nuclei per individual have been analyzed. They say that a deeper analysis can produce different results.

The most interesting detail that emerged from the research concerns the fact that the frequency of mutation decreases after 23 packs of cigarettes. This means that heavy smokers did not necessarily have more mutations than lighter smokers. The experts further stated that this phenomenon is unrelated to cancer incidence, as the frequency of mutations in cancer patients did not differ significantly from those who were cancer-free.

To try to explain this fact, Dr. Jan Vijg, professor and president of the Department of Genetics at Albert Einstein College of Medicine said: “In the first place, [alcuni fumatori] may have better detoxification systems to take care of mutagenic compounds in tobacco smoke before they can inflict DNA damage on the cell’s genome“. “Second, they may have superior DNA repair systems that take care of DNA damage and repair it quickly with only a few of the errors that normally cause mutations. We are particularly interested in the latter possibility because we can test it using our methodology”, Explained the scholar. DNA repair, therefore, could be the new way to better understand what happens in a smoker’s body. However, the authors of the research stated that there is no scientific evidence for DNA repair ability with minimal mutation load. However, the study showed that smoking cigarettes increases the risk of lung cancer by increasing the frequency of genetic mutations. They consider it plausible that their findings may also explain why only 10-20% of smokers develop lung cancer and that this could be due to DNA repair or the optimization of detoxification from tobacco smoke. However, every research has limits. Dr. Vijg explained: “The most serious limitation is that we cannot detect all types of mutations. For example, large structural mutations that eliminate more than one or a few base pairs cannot be detected in single cells using our method “.

“There are probably not many of these mutations, but they have a much more serious impact on the health of the cell. We are working on such methods at the moment “, he added.

“[I ricercatori hanno scoperto] that mutations occur with increasing age in [fumatori e] Non-Smoking“, the doctor Osita Onughathoracic surgeon and assistant professor of thoracic surgery at the Saint John’s Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, not involved in the study.