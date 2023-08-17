DNA | Ötzi the Iceman was darker-skinned than expected and of surprising descent

Ötz’s ancestors could have migrated to the Alps directly from the area of ​​present-day Turkey.

Iceman Ötzi was bald and darker-skinned than expected, says the even more detailed account he inherited.

A recent DNA study of the famous mummy was published on Wednesday Cell Genomics – in the scientific publication. Science journals reported on it, among others Science and Nature.

The skin of Ötz’s mummy is known to be quite dark and the head is hairless. Nevertheless, previous reconstructions of Ötz depict him with fair skin and abundant hair.

“It tells about our own prejudices when we assume what a person looked like at that time”, geneticist Johannes Krause from the German Max Planck Institute told Science magazine.

In the light of new research, Ötzi was significantly darker-skinned than today’s people of European descent.

A gene that causes baldness was found in him. When he died at about 45 years old, he probably had a bald head, if not a full bald head.

Oetzin sequenced the genome for the first time in 2012, but the reliability of the results at that time was reduced compared to modern times by insufficient technology and the mixing of modern DNA traces with the examined material.

The new information shows that 92 percent of what Ötz inherited is from the agricultural peoples of Anatolia – that is, from the area of ​​present-day Turkey. Earlier, Ötz had been assumed to be the strongest descendant of the European hunter-gatherer peoples, whose legacy is geographically derived mainly from the steppes of Eurasia.

This suggests that Ötzi’s ancestors could have migrated to the Alps directly from Anatolia and then stayed quite firmly among their own under the protection of the mountain ranges.

Ötzi is the world’s most famous frozen mummy. His body was found in the Ötztal Alps – hence the name – on the Italian-Austrian border in the fall of 1991. It attracted worldwide attention for its good condition. Parts of the man’s clothes and equipment were also found next to the body.

Ötzi was a hunter and lived at the end of the Stone Age, roughly between 3550 and 3100 BC.

Researchers have already been able to find out, among other things, what Ötzi ate as his last meal (alpine goat, fallow deer and einkorn wheat), where he moved during his last days (descended from the tree line to his home valley and then went even higher into the mountains) and why he died (someone shot him with an arrow in the back) .