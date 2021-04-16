A group of researchers led by the paleoanthropologist Juan Luis Arsuaga has recovered human DNA from the soil of Cueva Mayor, in the Sierra de Atapuerca, and has identified, thanks to this genetic material, three individuals from two Neanderthal lineages that lived in what is now Burgos between 110,000 and 80,000 years ago. ‘Nuclear DNA has never been obtained directly from sediment before. It’s the bomb! “, Says the Basque scientist, who considers this to be one of the” most important “achievements of his scientific career.

The recovery of Neanderthal DNA from the soil of Cueva Mayor is part of a collaborative project between the Atapuerca team and that of the geneticist Matthias Meyer, from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. The article published by both groups this week in the journal ‘Science’ also reports on the collection of human DNA from the sediment of two Siberian sites, the Denisova and Chagyrcaya caves. “Human fossils will no longer be necessary to identify the inhabitants of a prehistoric cave,” the authors argue.

DNA is a molecule that degrades with temperature. Therefore, Siberia is an ideal environment to recover it from the ground, whereas that is much less likely in mid-latitudes. However, the place where it has been found in Atapuerca is special. “The Gallery of Statues is a unique site”, highlights Arsuaga. About five hundred meters from the current mouth of Cueva Mayor, there are a series of large stalagmites – the statues – that were near an entrance that was blinded about 50,000 years ago, before the arrival of ‘Homo sapiens’ from Africa. In addition, a stalagmitic soil formed on the sediment, a thick layer of calcite on a soil that Neanderthals had been able to walk on.

‘Hall of Statues’ (1868). / Isidro Gil

“Grain to grain”



In 2008, Arsuaga decided “to lift that stalagmitic layer in a couple of places to see if there was a sealed deposit.” I had. They found remains of Neanderthal fauna and lithic industry, and later a standing phalanx. “We began to excavate it with all the precautions, as if it were a unique site,” recalls the scientific director of the Museum of Human Evolution in Burgos.

“We went down almost grain by grain, beyond what is reasonable in a normal field. At the time it was unthinkable to recover DNA from the site, but I did not want any information to be lost. ‘ They excavated at micron levels, dated every few millimeters, and took constellations from sediment samples. In addition, the paleoanthropologist chose not to open the old entrance, so the team – which includes Arantza Aranburu and Asier Gómez-Olivencia, researchers from the University of the Basque Country – had to travel half a kilometer with the earth buckets to the mouth of the cavity. “I would never disturb a cave.”

Nuclear DNA, that of chromosomes, is a mixture of those of our parents. It is in the nucleus of cells and has 3.2 billion base pairs (letters). Mitochondrial DNA or mtDNA has only 16,000 base pairs, is in the mitochondria – small organelles that act as power plants for cells – and is transmitted through the mother. Although it had already been possible to recover from the mtDNA sediment, it had never been possible to obtain nuclear DNA.

In the Gallery of Statues, DNA of both types has been recovered. “We have managed to identify a man who lived about 110,000 years ago, but whose lineage originated about 130,000 years ago, and two women from another lineage of about 80,000 years ago,” explains Arsuaga. All three are Neanderthals, but the females correspond to a genetically different population that replaced that of the male.