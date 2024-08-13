On a July afternoon, in the central nave of the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, the incense of the botafumeiro fills the air as thousands of tourists and pilgrims gather around waiting to embrace the apostle. Disguising themselves so as not to attract curious onlookers, archaeologist Patxi Pérez-Ramallo opens a trapdoor almost at ground level and points to a dark staircase leading down. A few steps down, four metres below the temple, we are already in the ninth century.

“The first two houses in Santiago were here,” says Pérez-Ramallo. These poor quarters, built more than 1,100 years ago, soon became the tombs of the first necropolis in the area, when Santiago was just a village of devotees who came from other parts of the Peninsula in search of sanctuary. The remains of the first wall can still be seen, and within its walls, a chaotic jumble of tombs: luxurious sarcophagi for the rich, broken tombstones for the poor, large graves for adults and tiny ones for children, all buried without valuable objects, because God had to be clean of material wealth. In several of them the dead still rest, completely cadaverous.

In the richest and noblest part of this cemetery used between the 9th and 12th centuries, where the dead even had tombstones with their names, the archaeologist Manuel Chamoso Lamas found Teodomiro’s tombstone in 1955. It was a historic discovery that has been shrouded in controversy and mystery ever since.

Teodomiro was the bishop of Iria Flavia – now Padrón – one of the few bishoprics that remained after the Muslim invasion of the Peninsula in 711. According to legend, the prelate found the lost tomb of the apostle Santiago, a gifted disciple of Jesus, in a forest called Libredón. Against all odds, the bishop immediately moved to this inhospitable place, where a small temple was built, which King Alfonso II of Asturias visited following the coastline, thus inaugurating the Primitive Way. It was the beginning of a pilgrimage that continues today with almost half a million visitors who come to Santiago every year to contemplate the Portico of Glory and the rest of the wonders hidden in the cathedral.

Until the discovery of the tombstone, it was thought that Teodomiro had never even existed. During excavations, human remains of a person were found under that grave, but analysis of the bones could not determine whether they were those of a man or a woman.

Almost 60 years later, in 2014, the Santiago Cathedral Foundation launched a project to apply new molecular analysis methods to the remains with the aim of clarifying whether they really belong to the legendary bishop, without whom the Camino de Santiago would not have existed. “We wanted a complete investigation with all the possibilities that science has today,” sums up Daniel Lorenzo, priest director of the Foundation. The project fell to Pérez-Ramallo, a 36-year-old historian from Santiago who had worked selling tickets for the cathedral museum, and who has specialised in the latest dating techniques and forensic DNA analysis in the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway, where he currently works.

On a cold November night in 2019, after 10 p.m., Pérez-Ramallo waited patiently for the stonemasons to carefully remove the Teodomiro slab. Beneath it was a box that archaeologists had sealed with a layer of metal in the 1950s. A blacksmith removed it “as if it were a can of sardines,” recalls the Galician researcher.

First came shavings, then a protective cloth, and finally the skull, ribs, and arm and leg bones of the supposed bishop, buried in 847. Along with them was a message in time left by Chamoso Lamas for future archaeologists: the sealed memory that certified the authenticity of the corpse and the difficulties in determining its sex.

The bones were cut off at their ends, there was no hip or face. “The skull had masculine features, indeed, but also other indeterminate ones; and in general the complexion was very graceful,” recalls Pérez-Ramallo. That night, nothing more could be determined, and all those present agreed not to say a word about what had happened there until a conclusive verdict had been reached.

The mortal remains of Teodomiro. P. PR.

Five years and a global pandemic later, the results of the DNA analysis extracted from the bones, to which EL PAÍS has had access, leave no doubt: the remains are those of a man. Carbon 14 dating indicates that he died at over 45 years of age. His physical features suggest that he was of weak constitution and did not perform physical work during his life, which fits with a bishop.

The dating of a rib suggests that he died around 820, with a margin of error of up to 15 years more, which would be close to the date of the tombstone. The remains are the oldest found in the entire Santiago necropolis, where Pérez-Ramallo has analysed some 30 corpses, 10 of them with DNA, in a previous investigation that he paid for by asking money from his parents, a housewife and a mechanic who live in Boiro.

The carbon, nitrogen and oxygen atoms accumulated in the bones allow us to determine what this person ate and where his food came from. The results reveal that he had a very austere diet, almost monastic, but not as spartan as that of the poor peasants of the time, which fits with a bishop who lived like a monk. The isotopes indicate that he always lived near Santiago, but his original origin was further southwest, on the coast, right where Iria Flavia was. With all this data, “we can say that it is Teodomiro with a 98% probability,” says Pérez-Ramallo, a researcher at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

The remains held one last secret. The analysis of the genome reveals a significant ancestry from North Africa. Previous studies have seen the same mark in present-day Galicians, which is a mystery. It is possible that it is the influence of crossbreeding with Muslim invaders, but according to Pérez-Ramallo’s team it is too strong a sign and exclusive to Galicia. This territory was not conquered by the Muslims, although Almanzor destroyed the Romanesque basilica that preceded the cathedral of Santiago in 997.

The most plausible, argues Pérez-Ramallo, is that Teodomiro’s grandparents or great-grandparents were descended from Romans who lived in North Africa during the Empire. Centuries later, in the 8th century, the bishop’s ancestors were able to cross the Strait with the Muslim invaders and went over to the Christian zone. There Teodomiro grew up, lived and died next to a humble temple erected in honour of Santiago which at that time was “nothing”, according to the priest Lorenzo, but which became a place of pilgrimage that rivalled Rome and Jerusalem. The research, led by Pérez-Ramallo and also signed by international authorities such as Tom Higham, an expert in carbon dating from the University of Oxford, is published today in the specialist journal Antiquity.

A 12th-century miniature shows Bishop Teodomiro discovering the tomb of the apostle James. Google Arts & Culture

CSIC geneticist Carles Lalueza-Fox, who was not involved in the research, highlights its value. “This is a new example of personal historical genomics, similar to previous studies with the remains of Beethoven or Richard III; over time it will become a scientific field of its own that will allow us to reinterpret many characters,” he highlights. In 2019, Lalueza-Fox managed to read the DNA of the French revolutionary Jean Marat thanks to the bloody newspaper that the Jacobin leader was reading before being stabbed to death. In the case of Teodomiro, the researcher points out, the only way to make an incontestable identification would be by analysing the DNA of living or dead relatives, which is a significant challenge for a bishop who lived 12 centuries ago.

The next step will be to deposit, this time permanently, the remains of Teodomiro together with his tombstone, in a clearly visible place in the cathedral. Would it be possible to do the same DNA analysis with the remains of the supposed Santiago El Mayor, who according to the Bible died around the year 44, whose remains arrived in Galicia in a stone boat, according to legend, and now rest in a reliquary next to those of his two disciples Teodoro and Atanasio?

The short answer is no. For several reasons: one of them is that there would be no way of knowing who each bone belongs to, Lorenzo argues. The other is that the papal bull recognizing the authenticity of the remains of Santiago, issued by Pope Leo XIII in 1884 after their rediscovery in the 19th century, determines that they cannot be touched. Only the pope could give the order to open the relic and, in doing so, would forever distort the legend that supports the path.

