DNA – Definitely not suitable: plot, cast and streaming of the film
This evening, 4 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, the film DNA – Decidedly Not Suitable, a 2020 film directed by and starring Lillo and Greg, will be broadcast. A fun comedy for the whole family. Let’s see the plot and the cast.
Plot
The film, directed and starring Lillo and Greg, stars the two as two former schoolmates from elementary school who see each other again after many years. The two, different in every way, however have one thing in common: they are both dissatisfied and eager to improve their lives. So they decide to undergo a scientific experiment that allows them to exchange their genetic code and, hopefully, also their lifestyle. A new lifestyle for which they seem Definitely Not Suitable…
DNA – Definitely not suitable: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? Lillo, Greg, Anna Foglietta, Simone Colombari, Stefano De Sando, Alessio Di Domenicantonio, Federico Jahier, Karl Kranz, Marco Marzocca, Fabrizio Sabatucci, Gianni Fantoni, Emanuele Salce, Massimiliano Vado, Luciano Miele, Giancarlo Ratti, Lorenzo Gioielli, Chiara Sani , Federica Cifola. Here are all the actors and their characters played.
- Lillo: Nando “Bulldogghe”
- Greg: Ezechiele Annicchiarico
- Anna Foglietta: Elena / Renata / Jessicah
- Stefano De Sando: Rodomonti
- Simone Colombari: Karl Kranz
- Alessio Di Domenicantonio: Nando as a child
- Federico Jahier: Ezekiel as a child
- Marco Marzocca: Piattola
- Max Paiella: Tarzanello
- Lallo Circosta: Mecojo
- Fabrizio Sabatucci: Three balls
- Gianni Fantoni: Luigi De Fazio
- Emanuele Salce: Doctor Astinolfi
- Massimiliano Vado: Enzo the shopkeeper
- Luciano Miele: newsagent
- Mario Patanè: gentleman in the bookshop
- Giancarlo Ratti: principal
- Lorenzo Gioielli: professor Anselmo Gherardini
- Vania Della Bidia: sexy nurse
- Chiara Sani: Pamela Debori
- Federica Cifola: professor
- Desirè De Luca: Alessia
Streaming and TV
Where to watch DNA live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, 4 October 2023, at 9.15pm. Also streaming on Sky Go and NOW.
#DNA #Suitable #plot #cast #streaming #film