DNA – Definitely not suitable: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, 4 October 2023, at 9.20 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, the film DNA – Decidedly Not Suitable, a 2020 film directed by and starring Lillo and Greg, will be broadcast. A fun comedy for the whole family. Let’s see the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film, directed and starring Lillo and Greg, stars the two as two former schoolmates from elementary school who see each other again after many years. The two, different in every way, however have one thing in common: they are both dissatisfied and eager to improve their lives. So they decide to undergo a scientific experiment that allows them to exchange their genetic code and, hopefully, also their lifestyle. A new lifestyle for which they seem Definitely Not Suitable…

DNA – Definitely not suitable: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? Lillo, Greg, Anna Foglietta, Simone Colombari, Stefano De Sando, Alessio Di Domenicantonio, Federico Jahier, Karl Kranz, Marco Marzocca, Fabrizio Sabatucci, Gianni Fantoni, Emanuele Salce, Massimiliano Vado, Luciano Miele, Giancarlo Ratti, Lorenzo Gioielli, Chiara Sani , Federica Cifola. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Lillo: Nando “Bulldogghe”

Greg: Ezechiele Annicchiarico

Anna Foglietta: Elena / Renata / Jessicah

Stefano De Sando: Rodomonti

Simone Colombari: Karl Kranz

Alessio Di Domenicantonio: Nando as a child

Federico Jahier: Ezekiel as a child

Marco Marzocca: Piattola

Max Paiella: Tarzanello

Lallo Circosta: Mecojo

Fabrizio Sabatucci: Three balls

Gianni Fantoni: Luigi De Fazio

Emanuele Salce: Doctor Astinolfi

Massimiliano Vado: Enzo the shopkeeper

Luciano Miele: newsagent

Mario Patanè: gentleman in the bookshop

Giancarlo Ratti: principal

Lorenzo Gioielli: professor Anselmo Gherardini

Vania Della Bidia: sexy nurse

Chiara Sani: Pamela Debori

Federica Cifola: professor

Desirè De Luca: Alessia

Streaming and TV

Where to watch DNA live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Sky Cinema Uno this evening, 4 October 2023, at 9.15pm. Also streaming on Sky Go and NOW.