It is inevitable to wonder, especially when the passion as a spectator joins that of a reader, what is the reason why the rights of a book or a comic are bought for its adaptation to a real image and everything that works on paper is changed . In the case of comics it is remarkable, the message is distorted, characters are removed and put in, the plots are softened… If it already hurt more than necessary, to more than one fan of the series and the vignettes, the flesh and blood version from ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’, the comic by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, the premiere of ‘DMZ’ on HBO Max, with little fanfare, digs into the wound. The transformation of the premise developed in the comics by the scriptwriter Brian Wood and the cartoonist Riccardo Burchiell, sponsored by the Vertigo label of DC Comics, surprises by falling without a net into the depths of a dark abyss populated by a multitude of clichés that it did not show with so hard the initial graphic work, whose essence is vain. If in the original raw material the protagonist was a young trainee reporter who was trapped in Manhattan in a future where a civil war is being waged in the US, in the newly released streaming proposal everything revolves around a desperate mother who he looks for his lost son during the war, as if there weren’t already a thousand stories with such motivation – ‘Black Crab’ was released this weekend on Netflix, without going any further. To make matters worse, the shoehorned intrusion of a romantic subplot worthy of a tabletop soap opera completely invalidates the possibilities of the production, whose capacity to generate surprise is frankly nil.

In the comic, a future time is described where some states of the country of stars and stripes have been taken over by anti-system militias. An internecine battle rages between the government and various gangs taking over the cities. The island of Manhattan stands as a neutral zone while a thousand and one battles are fought in the streets of New York and its surroundings. The protagonist runs into reality, with a world that does not have much to do with what he has seen on television and in the mainstream media. ‘DMZ’ portrays a hypothetical American Second Civil War that the audiovisual adaptation of it turns into something else. It is closer to being a decaffeinated version of ‘The Warriors’ -hopefully-, the cult film by Walter Hill, than to its interesting starting point, in addition to connecting with ‘Warrior’ -pay attention to the crossing of titles-, a series superior, also available on HBO Max, with which he even shares an actor. The fight between street gangs to gain control of power is the backbone of a story starring a courageous mother, played by Rosario Dawson -the best of the group-, who turns the state of things upside down like a superwoman with the incredible superpower of the gift of chance (it is always where it has to be, being the absolute center of attention). A doctor by profession, crossing the limits and entering the free zone, supposedly demilitarized, she is capable of anything in order to recover the love of her lost son who has become a relentless murderer (there is nothing ).

Roberto Patino, a regular signature on ‘Westworld’, is in charge of this questionable adaptation without personality that, by dint of wanting to reach a larger audience, will probably be left without its initial potential target, like the live action version of ‘Y, the last man ‘, another recent nonsense that does not know how to take advantage of the possibilities offered by the original comic by betraying its spirit. ‘DMZ’ also does not go out of its way to create a surprising Manhattan within the framework of a dystopia whose setting can give much more play. There is no sense of collapse, danger and shortages as in the vignettes. Ava DuVernay (‘The way they see us’) directs the pilot episode, discreetly, without delving into what amounts to a family tragedy with little crumb. Science fiction has gotten lost along the way, wasting a moment in which parallels with the present enrich its metaphorical power. The social parable is sold to the mainstream to end up in the gutter, not to mention how a fictional political context is blurred, hopelessly wasted. The best thing about the series is that it lasts just four chapters, co-starring Benjamin Bratt (‘Doctor Strange’), Hoon Lee (‘Banshee’), Freddy Miyares (‘That’s how they see us’) and Jordan Preston Carter (‘Shaft’) . We still don’t understand why a comic is adapted to the audiovisual medium, changing what works in the vignettes to hit the wall again and again.

‘DMZ’ is available on HBO Max.