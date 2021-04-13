In the United States, listening to songs by American rapper DMX has grown by almost a thousand percent since his death. It is reported by Billboard.

On April 9 and 10, his tracks have collected 75.7 million streams, which is 928 percent more compared to 7.36 million streams, which were recorded on April 7 and 8. The late musician’s five most popular songs included Ruff Ryders Anthem, X Gon ‘Give It To Ya, Slippin, Party Up (In Here) and How It’s Goin’ Down.

DMX passed away in White Plains Hospital, where he was for several days, connected to life support devices. The cause of death of the performer was a severe drug overdose. A week before, it became known about the hospitalization of DMX. He passed out at home due to an overdose of strong drugs, which caused a heart attack.

DMX (Dark Man X) is a three-time Grammy nominee. The artist also starred in several films, including “Belly”, “Through Wounds”, “Never Die Alone” and “Darkness on the outskirts of the city.”