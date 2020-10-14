new Delhi: In the time of Corona, the operation of the metro has been started keeping in mind all the rules. The seating capacity has also been limited in terms of social distancing. But in the peak-hours, crowds are being seen in many places in the metro.

Due to which Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to conduct an online survey. The purpose of this survey will be to understand the travel patterns of the passengers. So that in the morning and evening when the crowd is more, which is called peak-hours, then the extra rush can be avoided.

The link of this survey has been activated from today on DMRC's social media page and these links will be available till October 27, 2020.

According to information provided by DMRC, through this survey, information will be collected from metro passengers about their possibility to travel in off-peak hours. It will be tried to know that apart from morning and evening peak-hours, travelers can plan their journey in the remaining time so that extra crowds can be avoided.

Survey questions have also been designed in a similar way like – travel time, which lines to use, the possibility of traveling in non-peak-hours, whether the traveler has the option of work from home etc. DMRC believes that this survey will also help in understanding the needs of the passengers so that they can be given better facilities.

Significantly, during Unlock 4, Metro operations were fully started on all the lines from September 12 but the seating capacity was limited. However, during peak-hours in some sections of the metro, hundred percent occupancy is seen. To avoid this, DMRC has appealed to the passengers to plan their journey under ‘Break the Peak’ in such a way that the crowd during peak-hours can be avoided.

