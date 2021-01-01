The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed the exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House metro stations on New Year’s Eve. Entry and interchange are allowed at these stations.

Significantly, the Delhi government has not allowed people to gather at places like Connaught Place and India Gate during the night curfew imposed on 31 December and 1 January in view of Kovid-19 and its new strain in Britain. The night curfew will be in force from 11 am to 6 pm on January 1 and from 11 am to 6 pm on January 1.

Security update Exit gates of Khan Market, Supreme Court, Central Secretariat and Mandi House are closed. Entry and interchange is permitted at these stations. – Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I Please Wear Mask (@OfficialDMRC) January 1, 2021

Delhi Police has appealed to the people to follow the protocol of Kovid-19 by 11 pm on 31 December and 1 January and not to gather at places like Connaught Place and India Gate.

Also read: More than 1,300 invoices were cut in Delhi on New Year’s Eve